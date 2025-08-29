Vident Advisory LLC Has $36.52 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,845 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,692 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $36,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 210.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 58.8% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 99.3% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 105.9% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $137.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $111.22 and a one year high of $145.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.72%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

