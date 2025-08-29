Kodai Capital Management LP Invests $7.08 Million in MGM Resorts International $MGM

Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 238,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 83.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $36,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 91.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $1,925,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,627,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,585,769.02. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

NYSE:MGM opened at $39.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $42.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.75.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 3.13%.The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

