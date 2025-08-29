PTC Inc. $PTC Shares Purchased by Stony Point Capital LLC

Stony Point Capital LLC lifted its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 97.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,862 shares during the quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PTC worth $11,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Motco acquired a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PTC shares. Wall Street Zen raised PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays set a $233.00 price objective on PTC in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on PTC from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PTC from $187.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.14.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.29, for a total transaction of $429,984.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,053.47. The trade was a 11.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $215.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.11. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.38 and a 1 year high of $219.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $643.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.12 million. PTC had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 20.74%.PTC’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. PTC has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.630-7.030 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

