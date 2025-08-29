Kodai Capital Management LP Invests $9.10 Million in WEX Inc. $WEX

Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,101,000. Kodai Capital Management LP owned about 0.17% of WEX as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WEX by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of WEX by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of WEX from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of WEX from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of WEX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of WEX in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.82.

Insider Transactions at WEX

In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $183,512.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,177 shares in the company, valued at $416,441.16. The trade was a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 1,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total transaction of $331,533.39. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,478.55. This trade represents a 20.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,206 shares of company stock worth $665,265 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEX Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE WEX opened at $170.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $110.45 and a one year high of $217.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.03.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

