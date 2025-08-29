Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) vs. Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Financial Survey

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) and Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.6% of Rayonier Advanced Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Clearwater Paper shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Rayonier Advanced Materials shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Clearwater Paper shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Rayonier Advanced Materials has a beta of 2.49, suggesting that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clearwater Paper has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rayonier Advanced Materials 1 0 1 0 2.00 Clearwater Paper 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Rayonier Advanced Materials and Clearwater Paper, as provided by MarketBeat.

Rayonier Advanced Materials presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.82%. Clearwater Paper has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.14%. Given Clearwater Paper’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Clearwater Paper is more favorable than Rayonier Advanced Materials.

Profitability

This table compares Rayonier Advanced Materials and Clearwater Paper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rayonier Advanced Materials -29.23% -12.11% -3.68% Clearwater Paper 12.98% -4.11% -1.76%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rayonier Advanced Materials and Clearwater Paper”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rayonier Advanced Materials $1.63 billion 0.23 -$38.71 million ($6.67) -0.83 Clearwater Paper $1.38 billion 0.25 $196.30 million $12.05 1.78

Clearwater Paper has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rayonier Advanced Materials. Rayonier Advanced Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clearwater Paper, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Clearwater Paper beats Rayonier Advanced Materials on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company’s products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers. It also offers commodity products, such as commodity viscose pulp used in woven applications, including rayon textiles for clothing and other fabrics, as well as in non-woven applications comprising baby wipes, cosmetic and personal wipes, industrial wipes, and mattress ticking; and absorbent materials consisting of fluff fibers that are used as an absorbent medium in disposable baby diapers, feminine hygiene products, incontinence pads, convalescent bed pads, industrial towels and wipes, and non-woven fabrics. In addition, the company provides paperboards for packaging, printing documents, brochures, promotional materials, paperback books and catalog covers, file folders, tags, and lottery tickets; and high-yield pulps to produces hardwood aspen, maple, and birch species for paperboard, packaging, printing and writing papers, and various other paper products. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting. It sells its products to carton converters, folding carton converters, merchants, and commercial printers. The Consumer Products segment provides a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home tissues. This segment sells its products to retailers, including grocery, club, mass merchants, and discount stores. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

