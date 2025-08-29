State of Wyoming Cuts Stock Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. $WIX

State of Wyoming decreased its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsal Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 1,425,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,734,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,904,000 after buying an additional 380,800 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 643,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $138,095,000 after buying an additional 9,706 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 578,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,169,000 after buying an additional 24,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $138.87 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $114.89 and a one year high of $247.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.49. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 136.43% and a net margin of 8.90%.The firm had revenue of $489.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Baird R W raised Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Wix.com from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research raised Wix.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Wix.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WIX

Wix.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.