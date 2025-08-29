Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires 246,278 Shares of HP Inc. $HPQ

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 153.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 406,908 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,278 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $11,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 9,636 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in HP by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,729 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in HP by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 20,262 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in HP by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,383 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of HP by 13.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,684 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HP Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.85. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $39.79.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 244.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.2894 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of HP from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HP

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.