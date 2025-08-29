Earnest Partners LLC Sells 92 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Earnest Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,002,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,414,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,750 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.7% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,575,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,880,510,000 after purchasing an additional 448,644 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 10.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,843,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,567,654,000 after purchasing an additional 667,957 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,420,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,012,649,000 after purchasing an additional 312,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,091,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $707,872,000 after purchasing an additional 37,733 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BDX opened at $191.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $163.33 and a twelve month high of $251.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.51%.Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.300-14.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.82%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP David Shan sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $199,607.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,194.25. This trade represents a 20.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $213,643.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,077.23. The trade was a 19.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,214 shares of company stock worth $579,206. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $261.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

