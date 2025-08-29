Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Holdings Decreased by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,741,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 874,009 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.4% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $269,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Orion Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the first quarter. Orion Investment Co now owns 4,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $1,381,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 2,721,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $420,871,000 after buying an additional 109,753 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 19.1% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 136,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,120,000 after buying an additional 21,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. This represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $2,786,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 240,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,656,704. This represents a 5.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,608 shares of company stock worth $47,204,035. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $211.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.51 and a 200-day moving average of $173.92. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $212.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alphabet from $203.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.53.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

