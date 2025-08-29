GreenRoc Mining (LON:GROC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

GreenRoc Mining (LON:GROC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
GreenRoc Mining Stock Performance
GROC opened at GBX 2.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.13. GreenRoc Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 1 and a twelve month high of GBX 4.60. The firm has a market cap of £4.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of -0.33.
About GreenRoc Mining
GreenRoc has an abundance of minerals classed as vital for the global transition to net zero, including high grade graphite – a central component of EV batteries, solar panels and energy storage devices.
