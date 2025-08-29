Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) Posts Earnings Results

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Lotus Technology Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:LOT opened at $2.12 on Friday. Lotus Technology has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lotus Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lotus Technology by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Lotus Technology by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lotus Technology

Lotus Technology Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc is based in Shanghai, China.

