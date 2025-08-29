Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB Shares Acquired by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 54.9% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 33,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 272,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,555,000 after purchasing an additional 84,232 shares during the last quarter. Greycroft LP lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Greycroft LP now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 42,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,051,898. This represents a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.36, for a total transaction of $29,584,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880.40. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,445,355 shares of company stock valued at $192,533,558 over the last ninety days. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $130.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.43. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $99.88 and a one year high of $163.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $178.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $124.00 price target on shares of Airbnb and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.72.

View Our Latest Report on ABNB

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.