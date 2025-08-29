Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. $SKWD Shares Sold by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,198,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,275 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group were worth $63,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 42,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SKWD opened at $48.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.62. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.79 and a 1-year high of $65.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.94.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $319.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.64 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 16.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 52,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $3,099,472.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 133,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,852,040.04. The trade was a 28.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

