Driehaus Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Kemper Corporation $KMPR

Driehaus Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 843,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 91,435 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 1.32% of Kemper worth $56,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Kemper by 104.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $53.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.27. Kemper Corporation has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $73.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.82.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kemper Corporation will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Kemper announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is 24.11%.

Insider Activity at Kemper

In other Kemper news, Director Gerald Laderman purchased 3,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.37 per share, for a total transaction of $148,110.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,229.95. The trade was a 13.87% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jason N. Gorevic acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.14 per share, for a total transaction of $98,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 22,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,618.08. This represents a 9.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $432,845 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KMPR shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kemper in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Kemper in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Kemper to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kemper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.

Kemper Profile

(Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

