Oncobiologics’ (OTLK) Neutral Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on OTLK. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Oncobiologics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Guggenheim cut shares of Oncobiologics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research cut shares of Oncobiologics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Oncobiologics in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Oncobiologics Trading Down 15.0%

OTLK stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.93. 4,004,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,363. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.26. Oncobiologics has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $8.32.

Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 million. Equities research analysts expect that Oncobiologics will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Oncobiologics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLK. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncobiologics during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oncobiologics by 74.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 44,063 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oncobiologics by 42.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 25,351 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Oncobiologics by 865.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21,941 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oncobiologics by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 15,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Oncobiologics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

