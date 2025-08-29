Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Receives Neutral Rating from HC Wainwright

Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on OTLK. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Oncobiologics in a research report on Thursday. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Oncobiologics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Oncobiologics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Oncobiologics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Oncobiologics Price Performance

NASDAQ:OTLK traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 15,370,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,855. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.26. Oncobiologics has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $8.32.

Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 million. Equities analysts expect that Oncobiologics will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncobiologics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Oncobiologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oncobiologics by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 44,063 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oncobiologics by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 25,351 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oncobiologics by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 15,008 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Oncobiologics by 865.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 21,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Oncobiologics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

