HC Wainwright Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

OTLK has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Oncobiologics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut shares of Oncobiologics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Oncobiologics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Oncobiologics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Get Oncobiologics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on OTLK

Oncobiologics Stock Performance

OTLK traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.85. The stock had a trading volume of 18,199,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,656. Oncobiologics has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $8.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $37.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.26.

Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oncobiologics will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncobiologics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Oncobiologics by 865.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 21,941 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oncobiologics by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 15,008 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oncobiologics by 42.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 25,351 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oncobiologics by 74.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 44,063 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Oncobiologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Oncobiologics

(Get Free Report)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oncobiologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncobiologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.