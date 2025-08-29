Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Takes $318,000 Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 340.4% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.23.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $274,555.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,046.10. This trade represents a 49.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $168.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.44 and a fifty-two week high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.83%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

