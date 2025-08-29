Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. $LTH Shares Acquired by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,166,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,117 shares during the quarter. Life Time Group makes up about 0.9% of Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $95,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Life Time Group by 240.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Life Time Group by 226.5% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Life Time Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Life Time Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Life Time Group to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.92.

Life Time Group Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE LTH opened at $28.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.68. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $761.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.33 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 8.03%.Life Time Group’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Life Time Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Life Time Group

In other Life Time Group news, Director John Kristofer Galashan sold 11,655,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $342,440,999.16. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,898,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,404,327.06. This represents a 28.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Parham Javaheri sold 84,744 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $2,359,272.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 249,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,946,803.84. This trade represents a 25.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,557,530 shares of company stock worth $691,887,874 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Life Time Group Profile

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Featured Stories

