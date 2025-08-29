Driehaus Capital Management LLC Acquires 547 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. $HCI

Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 4.68% of HCI Group worth $75,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of HCI Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in HCI Group by 13.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 175,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,171,000 after purchasing an additional 20,537 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in HCI Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 30,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get HCI Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCI. Wall Street Zen lowered HCI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on HCI Group from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.25.

HCI Group Price Performance

NYSE:HCI opened at $163.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. HCI Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.06 and a 52 week high of $176.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.24.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.71. HCI Group had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 18.58%.The business had revenue of $221.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.98 million. As a group, analysts forecast that HCI Group, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.18%.

HCI Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.