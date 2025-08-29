Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Sells 3,634 Shares of Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd reduced its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the period. Natera makes up about 0.8% of Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Natera by 95.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 129,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,327,000 after purchasing an additional 63,200 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 479.6% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 59,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after acquiring an additional 49,546 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 208.0% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 108,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,319,000 after acquiring an additional 73,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 17,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 10,803 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NTRA opened at $167.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of -87.90 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.05. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.57 and a 1 year high of $183.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $546.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.84 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTRA. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Evercore ISI raised Natera to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Natera from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.19.

Insider Activity at Natera

In other Natera news, insider John Fesko sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $105,401.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 152,747 shares in the company, valued at $23,746,048.62. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 2,496 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $332,392.32. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,458.71. The trade was a 30.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,705 shares of company stock worth $8,743,776 in the last 90 days. 5.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

