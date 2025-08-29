GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 2,024 Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,024 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 703.1% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 2,184.6% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $46,935,174.08. Following the sale, the vice president owned 9,730,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,265,548.80. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,913.70. Following the purchase, the director owned 301,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,419,307.62. The trade was a 0.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Up 1.5%

Fortinet stock opened at $79.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.37. The company has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.07. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.12 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 111.46% and a net margin of 30.60%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on FTNT. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Fortinet from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp lowered Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Fortinet from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.40.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

