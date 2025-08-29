GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. Invests $231,000 in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 525.9% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3,560.0% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD opened at $294.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.24. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.69 and a 1-year high of $341.14.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 103.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on APD. Mizuho raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.07.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $397,344.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,612.68. This represents a 13.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

