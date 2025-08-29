Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Acquires 24 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $3,100.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,817.22.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 2.4%

MELI stock opened at $2,472.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.35 billion, a PE ratio of 61.06, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,412.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,285.35. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,646.00 and a twelve month high of $2,645.22.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.01 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.