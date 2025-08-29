Pembroke Management LTD Boosts Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. $IBP

Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,222 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,887 shares during the period. Installed Building Products makes up 4.4% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.62% of Installed Building Products worth $29,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBP. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 278,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,732,000 after purchasing an additional 18,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth $617,000. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Brad A. Wheeler sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.29, for a total transaction of $877,073.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,933.44. This trade represents a 26.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.27, for a total value of $128,635.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,095.94. This represents a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,123,578. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $184.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Loop Capital cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Danske cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.36.

Installed Building Products Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $262.99 on Friday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.83 and a 1 year high of $278.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.50. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 8.45%.The firm had revenue of $760.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.46%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

