Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:NCV)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Stock Performance

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.58. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.