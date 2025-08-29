Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:NCV)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Stock Performance
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.58. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Convertible & Income Fund
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Can Incyte Deliver on 447% EPS Forecasts and Pipeline Hype?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Snowflake’s Snowballing Business and Robust Stock Price Outlook
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Chevron Stock Outlook: Dividend Growth Meets Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.