JDM Financial Group LLC Sells 15,474 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF $XHLF

JDM Financial Group LLC lowered its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,474 shares during the period. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 9.0% of JDM Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. JDM Financial Group LLC owned 1.32% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $17,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,319,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,539,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. lifted its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 223.2% in the 1st quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. now owns 88,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 61,326 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SoundView Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. SoundView Advisors Inc. now owns 492,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,792,000 after acquiring an additional 34,799 shares in the last quarter.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XHLF opened at $50.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.28 and a 200-day moving average of $50.27. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $50.45.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.