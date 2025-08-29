Trexquant Investment LP Increases Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 274.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,475 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $18,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on GEHC shares. UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $73.72 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.65 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The firm has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.85.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 11.22%.GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. Analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 2.87%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

