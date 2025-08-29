Itron, Inc. $ITRI Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 122.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,773 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.37% of Itron worth $17,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Itron by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,310,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $242,076,000 after purchasing an additional 59,962 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 572,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,137,000 after purchasing an additional 58,546 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 560,478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,857,000 after purchasing an additional 99,142 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 536,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,233,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 15.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 384,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,244,000 after purchasing an additional 50,789 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITRI opened at $123.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.11 and a 12-month high of $140.04.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $606.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.36 million. Itron had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Itron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.450-1.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $121,550.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 88,394 shares in the company, valued at $11,076,652.14. The trade was a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Justin K. Patrick sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $48,620.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,560.91. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,922,470 over the last ninety days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITRI. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $133.00) on shares of Itron in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Itron from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.25.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

