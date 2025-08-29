Energy Web Token (EWT) Price Reaches $1.29 on Top Exchanges

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. Energy Web Token has a total market cap of $77.78 million and $304.56 thousand worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Energy Web Token has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Energy Web Token coin can now be purchased for about $1.29 or 0.00001162 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Energy Web Token Coin Profile

Energy Web Token was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 82,994,009 coins and its circulating supply is 60,500,195 coins. Energy Web Token’s official message board is medium.com/energy-web-insights. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/energyweb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org.

Buying and Selling Energy Web Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Energy Web Token (EWT) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency designed for the energy sector, operating on the Energy Web Chain. It focuses on integrating renewable energy sources for a sustainable energy ecosystem, facilitating transactions, incentivizing participants, and supporting decentralized energy applications.EWT is part of the Energy Web Foundation (EWF), a non-profit working on decentralized, decarbonized energy systems, collaborating with energy companies, tech providers, and developers.EWT’s utility includes transaction facilitation, governance through staking, incentivizing validators and developers, and access to decentralized energy applications. It’s pivotal in advancing renewables, energy efficiency, and decentralized energy solutions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energy Web Token directly using U.S. dollars.

