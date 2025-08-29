UXLINK (UXLINK) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $156.70 Million

UXLINK (UXLINK) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 29th. UXLINK has a market cap of $156.70 million and approximately $98.17 million worth of UXLINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UXLINK has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. One UXLINK token can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About UXLINK

UXLINK’s launch date was July 18th, 2024. UXLINK’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,713,462 tokens. The Reddit community for UXLINK is https://reddit.com/r/na and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for UXLINK is www.uxlink.io. UXLINK’s official Twitter account is @uxlinkofficial. The official message board for UXLINK is blog.uxlink.io.

UXLINK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UXLINK (UXLINK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Arbitrum platform. UXLINK has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 479,713,462 in circulation. The last known price of UXLINK is 0.32994033 USD and is up 4.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $77,998,728.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.uxlink.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UXLINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UXLINK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UXLINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

