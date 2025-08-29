IDEX Hits Market Capitalization of $23.96 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (IDEX) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 29th. One IDEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. IDEX has a market cap of $23.96 million and approximately $5.49 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IDEX has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111,207.56 or 1.01578322 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110,620.42 or 0.99968526 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.10 or 0.00360670 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 974,700,189 tokens. IDEX’s official website is idex.io. The Reddit community for IDEX is https://reddit.com/r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex.

IDEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is a cryptocurrency token linked to the IDEX decentralized exchange. It’s an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, used for governance and operations on the exchange. Token holders can vote on decisions, get a share of trading fees, and pay transaction fees. IDEX combines the speed of centralized exchanges with the security of decentralized ones, using a hybrid architecture that leverages off-chain and on-chain processes. It was created by Alex Wearn and Philip Wearn of Aurora Labs S.A.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

