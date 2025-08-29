NFT Price Tops $0.0185 on Top Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 29th. NFT has a total market cap of $683.56 thousand and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00002778 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00015527 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00002085 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00008446 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/."

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

