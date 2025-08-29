Decred (DCR) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week

Decred (DCR) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last week, Decred has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Decred coin can currently be bought for about $16.30 or 0.00014732 BTC on exchanges. Decred has a total market capitalization of $276.92 million and $2.91 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00039324 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00014548 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00009537 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000108 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00000901 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000042 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,116.66 or 0.55484254 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 35.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,986,971 coins. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

