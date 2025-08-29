Kodai Capital Management LP Takes $44.49 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 307,831 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,488,000. Electronic Arts accounts for about 1.7% of Kodai Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 197.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,916,693 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $421,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,313 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,537,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,253,505 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $470,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,194 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3,477.8% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,163,747 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $168,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,220 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 300.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,454,006 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $210,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,769 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $170.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.21 and a 52-week high of $180.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.72.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

EA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.12.

Read Our Latest Report on Electronic Arts

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $171,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 15,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,848.40. The trade was a 6.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.69, for a total transaction of $223,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,452,968.12. This trade represents a 4.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,349,372. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.