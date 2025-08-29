Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR Shares Sold by Kodai Capital Management LP

Kodai Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,593 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications accounts for 2.1% of Kodai Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kodai Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of Charter Communications worth $54,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1,283.3% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 93.2% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 70.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Raymond James Financial raised Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Arete Research raised Charter Communications to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.71.

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $273.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,277.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,243 shares in the company, valued at $19,183,363.30. This trade represents a 5.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Balan Nair purchased 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $274.21 per share, for a total transaction of $98,715.60. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,448.62. This trade represents a 3.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHTR stock opened at $263.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.02. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.67 and a 12-month high of $437.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $334.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.76.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $9.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.06 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.77%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

