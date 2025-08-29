Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $8.65 Million Stock Position in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Evergreen Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 218.0% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $149,997.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,130.25. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $202.63 on Friday. American Tower Corporation has a 12 month low of $172.51 and a 12 month high of $243.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $94.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. American Tower had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of American Tower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.73.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

