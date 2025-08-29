Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires 76,470 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF $GBIL

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 166.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,470 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF worth $12,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Libra Wealth LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter worth $206,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

GBIL opened at $100.16 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.82 and a 52-week high of $100.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.02 and its 200-day moving average is $100.01.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

