Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 1,499 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Evergreen Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $211.58 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $212.14. The company has a market cap of $95.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

