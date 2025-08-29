Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Shares Sold by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $28,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6%
VUG stock opened at $463.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $465.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $448.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.32.
About Vanguard Growth ETF
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
