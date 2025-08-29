Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF $JBBB Shares Sold by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,400 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned about 1.31% of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF worth $16,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 349.3% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at $78,000.

Get Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of BATS JBBB opened at $48.38 on Friday. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $49.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.32.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.