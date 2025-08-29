Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF $JBBB Shares Sold by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,400 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned about 1.31% of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF worth $16,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 349.3% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at $78,000.
Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Stock Down 1.7%
Shares of BATS JBBB opened at $48.38 on Friday. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $49.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.32.
Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Company Profile
The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Can Incyte Deliver on 447% EPS Forecasts and Pipeline Hype?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Snowflake’s Snowballing Business and Robust Stock Price Outlook
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Chevron Stock Outlook: Dividend Growth Meets Inflation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.