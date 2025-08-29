Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,390 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF $VDE

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 139,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $18,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanover Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Hanover Advisors Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $226,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 165.4% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 302,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 43.9% during the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 17,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $126.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.15. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $103.07 and a 52-week high of $137.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

