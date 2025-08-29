The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $627.48 Million Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,020,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 124,242 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle makes up 0.6% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $627,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,840,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,175,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341,150 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $305,876,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 60.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,472,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,198 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 144.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,433,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,834,000 after buying an additional 2,028,718 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 107.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,730,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,580,000 after buying an additional 1,412,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $97.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.95. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.20 and a 1-year high of $120.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 85.54% and a negative return on equity of 619.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.140-4.250 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.83%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.41.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

