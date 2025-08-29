Clough Capital Partners L P Has $387,000 Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Clough Capital Partners L P trimmed its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 96.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 160,180 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in DexCom were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in DexCom during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in DexCom by 99.4% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 672 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Argus began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.89.

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total transaction of $130,459.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 106,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,494,254.11. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total transaction of $40,145.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 94,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,555,449.58. The trade was a 0.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,131. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $75.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.52 and a 1-year high of $93.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.35 and a 200-day moving average of $79.55. The company has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

