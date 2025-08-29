Clough Capital Partners L P Has $531,000 Stock Position in Planet Labs PBC $PL

Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) by 122.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,494 shares during the quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P owned approximately 0.05% of Planet Labs PBC worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PL. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 35,990 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter worth $1,648,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 367,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 41,588 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 26,457 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Planet Labs PBC stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.93. Planet Labs PBC has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $7.72.

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.25 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 42.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.36%. Planet Labs PBC has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

PL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.50 price target (up from $6.30) on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Planet Labs PBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.86.

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

