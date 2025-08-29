The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in Enbridge Inc $ENB

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,032,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,196,152 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for approximately 0.7% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.74% of Enbridge worth $713,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 91.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $47.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.95. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $48.29.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.11%.The business had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6839 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 134.98%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

