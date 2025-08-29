The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. $FHB

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,493,396 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 360,088 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 8.35% of First Hawaiian worth $256,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 70,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 627,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

FHB opened at $25.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.84. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.49.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 21.45%.The firm had revenue of $217.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 53.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FHB. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on First Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $27.07.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

