The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 288,390 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 58.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 783,552 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,390 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $244,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 209,464 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $60,722,000 after buying an additional 27,774 shares during the period. GHE LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,780,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,740. This trade represents a 22.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total value of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,341 shares of company stock worth $2,229,327. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $312.31 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $276.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32. The stock has a market cap of $222.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $300.68 and its 200 day moving average is $306.17.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $345.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Melius began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.38.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

