Velan Capital Investment Management LP Acquires New Position in Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. $MLYS

Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 150,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,000. Mineralys Therapeutics accounts for approximately 2.5% of Velan Capital Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SR One Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. SR One Capital Management LP now owns 3,127,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,672,000 after buying an additional 1,111,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mineralys Therapeutics by 42.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,035,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,324,000 after acquiring an additional 603,464 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Mineralys Therapeutics by 82.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,979,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,427,000 after acquiring an additional 897,027 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 1,015.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,101,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,941 shares during the period. Finally, Caligan Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Caligan Partners LP now owns 1,011,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Mineralys Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MLYS opened at $15.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of -0.29. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $18.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mineralys Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.12. On average, analysts forecast that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MLYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $48.00 price objective on Mineralys Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mineralys Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Insider Transactions at Mineralys Therapeutics

In related news, insider David Malcom Rodman sold 11,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $165,829.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 97,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,463.13. The trade was a 10.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Scott Levy sold 59,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $884,493.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 132,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,105.84. This trade represents a 31.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,051 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,262 over the last three months. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

Featured Articles

