Clough Capital Partners L P Sells 73,283 Shares of Entergy Corporation $ETR

Clough Capital Partners L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 85.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 73,283 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 275.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $745,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 202.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Entergy by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,190,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,725,000 after buying an additional 2,303,345 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Price Performance

ETR opened at $88.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.28. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $59.05 and a 1 year high of $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 14.35%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley set a $86.00 target price on Entergy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Entergy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho set a $97.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $403,901.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,279. This represents a 57.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

